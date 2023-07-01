1 hour ago

The Deputy Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga has said that the attempted ousting of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson from Parliament was a deliberate effort by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reduce the NDC’s numbers in Parliament.

Mr. Ayariga said Mr. Quayson’s woes began shortly after the election of the Speaker of Parliament which left the NPP worrying about the number of members from the two divides of the House.

“The NPP wanted James Gyakye Quayson out because they wanted to shore up their numbers in Parliament and his woes started on the day of the election of the Speaker of Parliament and after the Speaker was elected, Quayson has known no peace ever since,” Mr. Ayariga told Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM.

He added that Gyakye Quayson was not the only NDC Member of Parliament on the target list of the NPP.

“It was not only Quayson that was being chased, the Jomoro MP was being chased, there was one case in Savelugu that was also in court and so the NPP made a conscious effort to reduce the NDC’s numbers in Parliament. We believed that we had won those elections, but we were taken to court, it was a conscious effort to reduce our numbers in places they knew they had lost.”

Mr. Ayariga however expressed satisfaction that the message the NDC took to the people of Assin North in the June 27 by-election went down well with them and they decided to chase away the NPP which has no message except a selfish drive to increase its numbers in Parliament.

“The most important message we sold to the people of Assin North was not the numbers in Parliament but their standard of living, and they understood the message we sold to them, and we made them understand that voting for the NPP meant they liked where they were with this government and the result is the victory for Gyakye Quayson.”

Source: citifmonline