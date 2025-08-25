3 hours ago

Governance analyst Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has blamed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general election on what he calls a rejection of its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, by his own ethnic and religious communities.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on Monday, August 25, 2025, Dr. Boakye-Danquah pointed to voting patterns in Northern regions and Muslim-majority areas as evidence of waning support for the former vice president.

“He should tell us why we lost. He should tell us why we lost in all Zongos, why we lost in all Muslim communities, he should tell us why we lost in all Kusasi communities. The data is very clear why we lost."

“We know why we lost. If we lost because Muslims themselves didn’t vote, those reasons will remain. If we lost because a particular tribe did not vote, the reasons will remain,” he said.

Dr. Boakye-Danquah contrasted Dr. Bawumia’s performance with that of former President Akufo-Addo, noting that the latter fared better in the North despite not being from the region.

“Why is it that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the entire northern sector will have about 35% of the vote, and John Dramani Mahama would have about 65% of the vote, and Nana Addo will go ahead and win the 2020 election? And why is it that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the flagbearer and goes into the election, and he has over 22%—a reduction from 35% to 22%? Why would John Dramani Mahama ascend from 65% almost to 72% in the entire northern sector?” he questioned.

His remarks come in response to Dr. Bawumia’s recent defense against internal criticism over the NPP’s electoral loss.

The former flagbearer has urged party members to focus on the findings of the Prof. Mike Oquaye-led committee report, which outlines the factors behind the party’s poor showing at the polls.