1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Peter Boamah Otukonor, has said the governing New Patriotic Party’s [NPP] indisposition to accept and respect differences in opinions is not healthy for the growth of a multi-party democracy in the country.

According to him, the NPP’s intolerance to divergent views from their political opponents clearly indicates that democracy cannot thrive as long as the NPP remains in power.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Peter Otukonor told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman that Sammy Gyamfi’s arrest by government is 'shameful’ and must be condemned.

“They just want to create tension in this country ahead of the election,” he said.

