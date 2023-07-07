2 hours ago

The presidential vetting committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to present its report to the National Council on July 10, 2023.

The committee vetted all 10 aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Spokesperson for the committee, MP for Akwapim South, OB Amoah, addressing journalists said the party will in the coming weeks complete the remaining processes leading up to the primaries.

“We have completed the processes. The next step is to submit our report to the party. That is the most important thing. We were given a week within which to conduct this research and submit a report. Based on our report, the party will follow on with its timetable. As we have put out, when they will ballot, when we will do the special college election, all have been spelt out by the party.”

“Thankfully, we have gone through the process and no petition has come against any person,” the spokesperson for the Vetting Committee noted.

The NPP wrapped up the vetting of all 10 flagbearer hopefuls with former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

The vetting, which is a critical part of the processes leading to the election of a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, began on July 3 and ended on July 6, without the incidence of chaos that characterized the filing of nomination forms.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konada Apraku, a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko and Kojo Opoku have all been vetted.

