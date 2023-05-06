2 hours ago

A deputy Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign team, Richard Nyamah, has declared his intention to contest the Kpandai constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Kpandai seat is currently occupied by Daniel Nsala Wakpal on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Declaring his intention on the Big Issue on Saturday, May 6, Mr Nyamah said he will contest the seat if the NPP opens nominations for the parliamentary primaries.

“I will contest the Kpandai seat on the ticket of the NPP,” Mr Nyamah said.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primaries to select a flagbearer for the general elections in 2024.

The party has also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024.

Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

Source: citifmonline