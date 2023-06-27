3 hours ago

The Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako is confident the people of Assin North will elect Charles Opoku as their Member of Parliament in today’s by-election.

Mr. Nimako intimated that the cross-consultation the NPP had done in the weeks leading up to the June 27 by-election shows that Charles Opoku will be declared the winner at the end of polls.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Nimako indicated that an internal assessment conducted by the NPP shows that seven in every ten people in Assin North will vote for Charles Opoku.

“If you ask me if the New Patriotic Party’s Charles Opoku will win the by-election, I am telling you with all confidence that a win is not in doubt. If you meet as many as ten people, almost seven of them will tell you that they will vote for Charles Opoku. So for us in the NPP, we are certain in our minds that the voters in the constituency will vote for Charles Opoku”.

He further stressed that the benevolence and development drive of the NPP’s candidate in the poll is spread across the constituency, and it is expected to manifest in the contest which will result in Mr. Opoku’s victory.

“The voters of Assin North are weighing between Charles Opoku and Gyakye Quayson and Charles Opoku not even being a Member of Parliament is seen more as a development agent and outweighs Gyakye Quayson who has been away for the past 45 years in Canada and has nothing to show in the constituency and became an MP after lying and so the people are clear and confident in their minds that it can not be Gyakye Quayson anymore because he cannot be trusted.

“Gyakye Quayson has lied to the people of Ghana and the people of Assin North, and they are not ready to vote for anybody who does not t tell the truth, so I can assure you that the good people of Assin North are ready to vote for Charles Opoku.”

Three candidates are vying for the Assin North seat: James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Source: citifmonline