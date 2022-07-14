1 hour ago

Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women Organiser has said she was shocked to hear the news that her deputy has become a contender in the upcoming election.

According to Kate Gyamfua, although she is surprised about the development, she believes that’s the beauty of democracy and therefore delegates will decide who they want.

“I won’t stop my deputy from contesting me. She never discussed that issue with me. Someone even hinted me about her decision but I didn’t pay attention because I didn’t think she would do that.

“I worked with her without any issue as my deputy and even when I decided to pick her as my deputy, people were against it but I went ahead because I knew we could work with her. Everyone would see the smoothness level at the end of the contest,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

To Madam Gyamfua, she is looking at getting over 90% of the votes as she is sure of victory on Saturday.

“I trust the delegates because of the special relationships we have. I have an unfinished business with our women wing. I am sure of victory,” she said.

The National Council of the NPP has announced that its National Annual Delegates’ Conference will be held on Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The event, which is being organised to elect national officers for the party, will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.