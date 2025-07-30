9 hours ago

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has urged the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to undertake deeper governance reforms and diversify its investment portfolio to better protect Ghana’s pension funds from future economic shocks.

This call follows the significant impact of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which severely reduced returns on fixed-income investments and exposed the risks associated with concentrated investment strategies.

Speaking at the launch of SSNIT’s 60th anniversary celebrations, NPRA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Victor Azuma Mejida commended SSNIT for its achievements in expanding pension coverage and introducing key administrative reforms. However, he stressed the importance of building greater resilience into the system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the recent debt restructuring have exposed underlying vulnerabilities in our pension framework,” Mejida noted. “The DDEP served as a stark reminder that even traditionally safe assets can carry significant risks.”

He emphasised the need for SSNIT to reflect on these experiences and adopt strategies that ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension scheme. Mejida called for reforms that enhance institutional governance, diversify investment portfolios beyond fixed-income instruments, and promote innovation and efficiency.

“Going forward, we must ensure our pension systems are robust enough to honour their commitment to contributors and pensioners—regardless of economic volatility or fiscal challenges,” he added.

The NPRA’s recommendations are aimed at reinforcing the security of retirement benefits and ensuring the system remains a reliable safety net for Ghanaian workers in the years ahead.