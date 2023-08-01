3 hours ago

The Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) has urged National Oil Companies (NOCs) to leverage local potentials in adapting to the global energy landscape.

A recent study by the institute highlights the impact of climate actions on global energy transition and the need for Ghana to work towards a more sustainable and low-carbon future.

Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue, Senior Africa Program Officer of the NRGI, Denis Gyeyir, reiterated the need for NOCs to tap into available reserves in the energy transition process.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the energy transition risk discussion, but what we are saying is that each NOC has to look at a range of possibilities that they can pursue. So NOCs such as GNPC must look at the potentials that they have in the country,” he said.

“So it is all about encouraging companies to take advantage of their local opportunities and reduce their risks both locally and regionally,” he added.

Source: citifmonline