The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has extended its sympathies to the families of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai and his personal driver, who died after a road crash in the Western North region.

In a statement, the Authority said it is saddened by the tragic incident.

“The Ag. Director-General on behalf of the NRSA Board, management and staff convey its deepest heartfelt condolence. The NRSA mourns the MCE and his driver who perished in this accident and wishes the injured driver a speedy recovery”, the release noted.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that 32-year-old truck driver, Rayouso Mohammed, allegedly applied his brakes on seeing vehicles ahead of him slowing down, causing his truck to veer off its lane into the lane of the MCE and his driver crashing into their Nissan Patrol vehicle at Akyem fisher on the N6 Highway.

The MCE, Alfred Amoah and his driver Samuel Gyasi, aged 47, died on the spot as a result of the impact of the accident.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) used the opportunity to ask relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of commuters while urging road users to be extra careful when travelling.

“This incident is yet another call to all road safety stakeholders to continue to work together to improve road safety and the transport infrastructure in the country. We will also use this opportunity to advise road users to exercise a lot of care and proper judgement when driving, especially at night. Drivers should adapt to driving within the speed limit and obey road signs to minimize road traffic crashes.”

Meanwhile, the Kibi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Peter Oppong – Boahen has remanded, into custody, the driver of an articulator truck who crashed into the vehicle of the Municipal Chief Executive.

The driver of the truck who reported himself to the Kibi police on Wednesday after Tuesday’s accident was arrested and charged with careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 2004 (Act 683) as amended by Act 2008 Act 761 and negligently causing harm contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Gumah Kamal, prayed the court to remand the truck driver into police custody for investigations to continue while the docket will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for study and advice.

Rayouso Mohammed will reappear before the Kibi Circuit Court on 20th July 2022.

