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The National Road Safety Authority has declared the Toyota Voxy illegal for commercial passenger transport, citing serious safety risks linked to its design and widespread unregulated modifications in Ghana.

The decision follows an investigation by a Technical Working Committee, which found that many of the vehicles currently in use have been converted from right-hand drive to left-hand drive—often without proper standards or oversight.

Presenting the committee’s report in Accra on April 8, Chairman Godwin Kafui Ayetor described the situation as a major threat to passenger safety.

“The manufacturer informed us that the Toyota Voxy is a minivan designed for young middle-class families, not for commercial passenger use,” he said, noting that the vehicle is not built for high mileage or rough terrain.

According to the committee, the risks are compounded by structural alterations carried out during conversions, including changes to suspension systems and tyres.

“As part of the conversion, the suspension is altered and the vehicle is raised. The tyres are also changed… but these are not designed for high payload or high mileage,” Dr Ayetor explained.

The report also highlighted broader regulatory lapses that have allowed such vehicles to be imported, modified, and used commercially without adequate checks.

“We observed a systemic regulatory breakdown… These vehicles are often unlawfully imported, improperly converted, and operated as commercial transport, posing serious safety risks,” he added.

The committee warned that thousands of such vehicles may already be operating across the country without meeting required safety standards.

In its final determination, the committee concluded that the Toyota Voxy, in its modified state for commercial use, poses an unacceptable risk to road safety.

It has therefore recommended stricter enforcement of existing laws, a ban on right-hand drive imports, tighter regulation of vehicle conversions, and an immediate halt to the registration of Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial passenger use.

The Authority also called for increased public education and regulatory reforms to prevent the misuse of private vehicles for commercial transport.