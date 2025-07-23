1 hour ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has announced the continuation of its enforcement initiative to remove all unauthorised outdoor advertising signs from road medians.

This is part of a broader national effort to reduce road safety hazards and enhance visibility along key routes.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 22, the Authority warned that billboards and signage placed in road medians create significant safety risks. They not only distract motorists but also obstruct the view of both drivers and pedestrians.

“The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), in line with its mandate to ensure road safety, wishes to inform the public, advertising agencies, and corporate bodies about the continuation of its enforcement exercise to remove all outdoor advertising signs located in road medians."

“This action is necessitated by the significant road safety risk these signs pose, as they cause visual and cognitive distractions to drivers and obstruct the view of both motorists and pedestrians," the statement said.

The enforcement initiative follows a successful operation in the Ayawaso West Municipality and will now be expanded to major roads in the Greater Accra Region, beginning in August. The NRSA will collaborate with the relevant Municipal Assemblies for the operation.

Key roads targeted in this exercise include:



N1 Highway – From Achimota Overhead to Dzorwulu Fiesta Royale Traffic Light



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Circle Stretch – From Circle to Odorkor, extending to the Weija Intersection



Spintex Road – From Action Chapel Intersection to Palace Mall



Kawokudi to Achimota Stretch

The NRSA has issued a final warning to advertising agencies, corporate clients, and sign owners in the affected areas.

“All advertising companies, their clients, and owners of signs situated in the medians of the stretches mentioned earlier are hereby directed to voluntarily remove them with immediate effect.

Reaffirming its commitment to road safety, the NRSA called for public cooperation:

“This nationwide exercise is a critical part of our commitment to engineering safer roads for all users. We count on your full cooperation.”