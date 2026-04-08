4 hours ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is set to prohibit the use of Toyota Voxy vehicles for commercial transport following serious safety concerns.

NRSA Director-General Abraham Amaliba revealed that the decision stems from findings by a Technical Working Group assigned to assess the roadworthiness of converted Toyota Voxy taxis currently operating in Ghana. The report reportedly highlighted major safety risks, prompting immediate action to restrict their commercial use.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Amaliba said authorities are also moving to stop the importation of Toyota Voxy vehicles. Garages involved in converting vehicles from right-hand drive to left-hand drive will be shut down, and individuals responsible for such modifications may face prosecution.

While a formal directive is expected within the next two weeks, the decision to ban the Toyota Voxy for commercial operations has effectively been made. In the meantime, operators have been advised to limit the vehicles to short-distance trips until the policy is fully enforced.

The NRSA is working with the Customs Division to prevent the importation of both Toyota Voxy and Toyota Vitz models. An investigative report indicates that nearly 7,000 Toyota Voxy vehicles have already entered the country, with the committee concluding that the model is unsuitable for commercial transport due to safety risks.

Supporting the move, Alexander Obeng of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed that the Police will work with relevant agencies to ensure the vehicles are blocked at ports.

The planned ban is part of broader measures by NRSA aimed at improving road safety standards and protecting passengers nationwide.