5 hours ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says adequate measures will be put in place to effectively roll out an innovative technology-driven initiative known as “Traffitech-GH” to curb the increasing cases of traffic violation.

The project, which was unveiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, is set to transform road traffic law enforcement across the country by harnessing cutting-edge automation techniques.

In a media interview, Acting Director-General of the NRSA, David Sarfo Adonteng, said all challenges will be addressed to ensure a smooth rollout of the project.

“We are now talking to the Department of Urban Roads to map out a strategy to see which [traffic] lights we can strategically mount the cameras on and see how we can ensure a constant flow of power and servicing or maintenance,” he said. “So whatever challenges there are, the Ghana Police Service through this project are going to go into very strong collaboration and partnership, identify the principal problems that result in malfunctioning of traffic lights and fix them.”

“So it is just the beginning. We have the next six months to roll out this project and I believe this period will give us enough time to be able to address all the gaps and challenges that we see coming up,” he stated.

Director-General of the MTTD, COP Francis Doku, said the introduction of the project will help to resolve the issue of extortion of money by police officers from motorists.

“We need to look at a [traffic] light sensitization then we start the piloting and see how it goes. You see, digitalization has come to stay whether we like it or not. And once there is digitization, the issue of human interface is taken off. And so the police will now be deployed for equally important duties. If there is no human interface, of course, this alleged corrupt practice will be eliminated,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline