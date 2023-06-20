2 hours ago

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is urging drivers to purchase high-quality tires and ensure regular maintenance.

This comes after a study conducted by the NRSA as part of its “Stay Alive Campaign” revealed that 10% of road crashes are attributable to poor tire maintenance.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer of the NRSA, Pearl Adusu-Sateckla, said the Authority will embark on a nationwide tire safety public sensitization campaign to educate drivers on the need for regular tire maintenance to prevent road crashes.

“To stay safe, it is better to buy reliable tires for your vehicle. Tires have a lifespan of more than five years, so you won’t be buying them every day. It is better to spend part of your income on proper tires than to buy expired ones and get into crashes that will result in deaths and injuries.”

Madam Sateckla added that as part of the “Stay Alive Campaign”, the NRSA will continue to call on motorists to regularly patronize quality tires to reduce crashes on our roads.

“This is part of the “Stay Alive Campaign”, and as long as we are in collaboration with our partners, we will continue to do it until the end of the campaign. We will continue to advocate for the use of proper tires on our vehicles.”

Source: citifmonline