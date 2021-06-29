3 hours ago

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof. Peter Twumasi on Monday visited the three qualified boxers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and their handlers at their training camp at the Golden Beach Hotel at Korle Gonno in Accra.

The Black Bombers, Sulemanu Tetteh (52kg flyweight), Samuel Takyi (57kg featherweight), Shakul Samed (81kg light heavy weight)], and their Head Coach, Mr. Ofori Asare and his Assistant Coach, Vincent Akai Nettey, are expected to leave Ghana on Wednesday for Japan to continue with their camping programme before the main competition in Tokyo.

Prof. Twumasi congratulated the athletes on their qualification to represent Ghana in Japan for the prestigious, quadrennial games and assured them of government's support as was demonstrated during their qualifiers stage.

He presented a cash amount of GHS 2,000 for special meals in the next two days for the team. This does not form part of the full sponsorship package soon to be disclosed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif.

The Head Coach, who is staff of NSA, thanked the NSA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for supporting the athletes throughout their qualifiers and camping prior to the Olympic Games.

He pledged the nation of high performance of his boys at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

The captain of the team, Sulemanu Tetteh, acknowledged excellent comportment of the boxers in camp and was hopeful that they will make Ghana proud despite high competitive nature of Olympics. Accompanying the Director General on the visit was the newly appointed Acting Deputy Director General (Technical), Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jnr.

From Sammy Heywood Okine