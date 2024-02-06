7 hours ago

Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has stepped forward to defend the controversial decision to suspend football activities at state-owned stadiums for non-sporting events.

Prof. Twumasi emphasized that this practice is not uncommon and serves as a means to generate revenue necessary for maintaining and upgrading the facilities under the authority's purview.

Addressing criticism that arose from the suspension of football activities at the Accra Sports Stadium in December, Prof. Twumasi clarified that the decision was made with the long-term sustainability of the facilities in mind.

He highlighted that hosting non-sporting events allows the NSA to generate profits, some of which are allocated towards repairing any damage incurred to the pitch during these events.

"The revenue from these events should be sufficient to cover all expenses, including the restoration of the pitch," Prof. Twumasi stated.

He reassured stakeholders that thorough inspections are conducted after each non-sporting event to ensure that the pitch is restored to its original condition. A recent inspection on January 9 confirmed that the restoration process had been successfully completed.

While acknowledging concerns about the potential negative impact on sports development in Ghana, Prof. Twumasi reiterated that the NSA remains committed to promoting sports in the country.

He emphasized the agency's dual objectives of fostering sports development while also leveraging revenue-generating opportunities through non-sporting events.

Prof. Twumasi's comments underscore the delicate balance between maintaining sports infrastructure and maximizing revenue streams for the NSA.

As the debate continues, stakeholders will closely monitor the agency's efforts to strike a balance between these competing interests while ensuring the continued growth of sports in Ghana.