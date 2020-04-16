25 minutes ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has fumigated the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday 16th April 2020 as part of measures to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Football has barely been played there as the Stadium was closed and rehabilitated only to be used for Ghana's 63rd Independence day celebration.

Football clubs who use the stadium have been forced to use other venues since the closure in February this year for renovation works.

In a statement released by the NSA it reads; "The Baba Yara Sports Stadium was recently used to host Ghana 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebrations on Friday, 6 March 2020."

"As a consequence, the venue witnessed high influx of people from varied backgrounds and locations during the onset/outbreak period of the COVID-19 in Ghana”.

"The probability of the facility being infected with the virus is therefore very high."

"Respectfully Hon, I will be most grateful if the Regional Coordinating Council could assist us urgently fumigate the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to complement government’s targeted efforts at disinfecting vantage highly patronized public facilities in the region and the country at large, with the view to curbing this raging menace."

Renovation works at the stadium is set to be completed in October this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.