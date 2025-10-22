2 hours ago

The National Sports Authority (NSA) of Ghana has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Just Keep Going Inc. (JKG), aimed at revolutionizing the country’s sporting landscape through artificial intelligence, blockchain, and transparent sponsorship systems.

Described as the first of its kind in Africa, the initiative will modernize:



Athlete performance tracking using AI



Federation management through digitized operations



Sponsorship and funding frameworks with blockchain transparency

Led by JKG Founder and CEO Kevin Frey, who also serves on the International Board of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence (IBEAI), the project positions Ghana as a continental model for tech-powered sports transformation.

“We’re building a transparent, tech-driven ecosystem that empowers athletes and opens new channels for global sponsors,” Frey said.

Empowerment Through Innovation

NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah emphasized that the partnership is not just about technology — it’s about trust, empowerment, and global competitiveness.

“We’re giving our athletes and young population the tools to compete globally while ensuring our systems remain transparent and accountable.”

Impact Across 54 Federations

The collaboration will span all 54 national sports federations, including:



Football



Athletics



Boxing



Basketball



Rugby



Weightlifting

This marks a major step toward digitizing Ghana’s sports governance, fostering data-driven growth, and attracting global investment into the country’s athletic future.