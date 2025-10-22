The National Sports Authority (NSA) of Ghana has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Just Keep Going Inc. (JKG), aimed at revolutionizing the country’s sporting landscape through artificial intelligence, blockchain, and transparent sponsorship systems.
Described as the first of its kind in Africa, the initiative will modernize:
- Athlete performance tracking using AI
- Federation management through digitized operations
- Sponsorship and funding frameworks with blockchain transparency
Led by JKG Founder and CEO Kevin Frey, who also serves on the International Board of Ethics for Artificial Intelligence (IBEAI), the project positions Ghana as a continental model for tech-powered sports transformation.
“We’re building a transparent, tech-driven ecosystem that empowers athletes and opens new channels for global sponsors,” Frey said.
Empowerment Through Innovation
NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah emphasized that the partnership is not just about technology — it’s about trust, empowerment, and global competitiveness.
“We’re giving our athletes and young population the tools to compete globally while ensuring our systems remain transparent and accountable.”
Impact Across 54 Federations
The collaboration will span all 54 national sports federations, including:
- Football
- Athletics
- Boxing
- Basketball
- Rugby
- Weightlifting
This marks a major step toward digitizing Ghana’s sports governance, fostering data-driven growth, and attracting global investment into the country’s athletic future.
