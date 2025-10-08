2 hours ago

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a series of far-reaching reforms aimed at eliminating payroll fraud and improving efficiency within the national service scheme.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, Acting Director-General Ruth Dela Seddoh said the Authority has strengthened its internal systems and payroll controls to ensure accuracy and transparency.

“We have strengthened our payroll controls and upgraded our systems to prevent irregularities. These measures ensure that every graduate receives their entitlements accurately and on time,” she stated.

Mrs. Seddoh explained that the new reforms mark a significant shift in the Authority’s focus — from simply deploying graduates from tertiary institutions to becoming a key driver of national transformation, particularly in the agricultural sector.

She further announced that all personnel who registered in June must re-register under the new system. The move, she said, is part of efforts to protect public resources, enhance transparency, and modernize NSA operations nationwide.

“We expect every eligible person who completes registration and posting to be at post on Monday, November 3, 2025. This follows the successful completion of the transition to a new, more secure digital platform,” she added.

According to Mrs. Seddoh, the Authority is also working to create more sustainable employment opportunities for young graduates by collaborating with prominent local and international companies.

“The Authority plans to embark on a radical and ambitious agenda — not merely to continue the traditions of the past, but to create real job opportunities for our enthusiastic and dynamic young graduates,” she noted.

She revealed that discussions have already begun with several reputable companies, both local and international, to advance this vision and position the NSA as a central player in youth employment and national development.