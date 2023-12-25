3 hours ago

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, a female staff member of the National Sports Authority (NSA) was arrested for allegedly selling unauthorized tickets during the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Real Tamale United.

The lady, in her late twenties, was apprehended by Asante Kotoko officials after being found in possession of a large number of fake tickets for the match, which took place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Following her arrest, she was taken to the Asokwa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service to aid in further investigations.

Two additional suspects were later arrested at different locations in Kumasi.

The police have confirmed that they have initiated a search to apprehend another suspect involved in the printing of the unauthorized tickets.

Asante Kotoko lodged an official complaint with the Asokwa Divisional Police, and the club's management has taken swift action to address the issue.

🚨 CLUB NOTICE

Management with the assistance from our vigilant supporters have arrested and handed over National Sports Authority staff @Gh_NSA who are selling unauthorised tickets at our game against RTU to the Ghana Police Service Unit at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. pic.twitter.com/tsA2Gr3DTr — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 24, 2023

The club emphasized its commitment to maintaining the integrity of match ticketing and ensuring a fair and secure environment for supporters.

Despite the off-field incident, Asante Kotoko secured a narrow victory over Real Tamale United, with Ugandan international Steven Mukwala Dese converting a second-half penalty.

Asante Kotoko is currently unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches, accumulating 26 points and occupying the sixth position after match-week 16.