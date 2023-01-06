2 hours ago

President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino recently urged nations across the world to honour the memory of Brazilian football icon Edson Arantes dos Nascimento popularly known as Pele.

The football icon died recently at the age of 82 years after battling with colon cancer and other health-related issues.

FIFA boss has appealed to nations across the world to name stadiums after the global football icon to honour his memory.

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi, has stated that the authority will not oppose any request to rename a national sports facility after late Brazilian legend Pelé.

Reacting to Gianni Infantino's statement NSA Director Infantino Professor Peter Twumasi said:

"Infantino's call for nations to name a stadium after the king of football, Pelé, is something many nations always do to honor their hero,"

"For me, it is a good motivation for young players who aspire to reach the top of football and also serves as a magnet to bring people together around the world,"

“There are procedures to be followed in renaming the stadium and as we did with the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, and we are ready to engage the right parties to make this happen, especially given the large number of new unidentified sports facilities in the country," he added.

"Talks are continuing on the naming of some buildings after some heroes and institutions that have contributed to the development of sports,"

"There are numerous proposals with the Ministry of Youth and Sports for this to happen and we hope it can be done in the near future," he ended.