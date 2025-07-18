3 hours ago

A dramatic twist unfolded in court on Thursday when Mildred Donkor, a key defendant in a high-profile corruption case, abruptly severed ties with her lawyer during a packed hearing—an unexpected move that left observers and court officials momentarily stunned.

Donkor, a business associate of the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, calmly but firmly addressed the presiding judge in open court:

“My Lord, I wish to take a separate lawyer, please.”

The statement sent murmurs rippling through the courtroom, drawing startled reactions from attendees.

Her legal representative, prominent lawyer and former Member of Parliament Samuel Atta Akyea, who is also defending another co-accused in the same case, appeared caught off guard.

No explanation was offered in court for the decision, but the public nature of the announcement has sparked speculation over possible legal strategy rifts or personal disagreement behind the scenes.

Legal analysts say the move could mark a significant shift in the trajectory of the trial.

It suggests that Donkor may be preparing to distance her defense from that of her co-accused, potentially hinting at conflicting interests or cooperation with prosecutors.

The case, which involves the former Director-General and several associates including Donkor, centers around serious allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office during his tenure in the state security apparatus.

Due to the sensitive nature of the charges and the stature of the individuals involved, the proceedings have become a subject of intense public and media scrutiny.

The presiding judge adjourned the trial to allow Donkor time to appoint new counsel, with the hearing expected to resume next week.

With the stakes high and the courtroom dynamics shifting, all eyes remain on how Donkor’s next legal steps could influence the broader direction of the case.