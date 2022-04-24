8 hours ago

The 2021 female finalist of the popular National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Francisca Lamini has secured admission into the Harvard Medical School.

The brilliant and intelligent young lady of Keta Senior High Technical School has made it into the shortlisted list of applicants of the Harvard Medical School.

According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Ghana, the young intelligent lady Francisca Lamini leaves Ghana today, Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 for her studies at the Prestigious Harvard Medical School

This is a dream come through for Francisca Lamini, the only female to make it to finals of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) for the past eight (8) years.

She became the Most Outstanding Female Contestant during this year’s contest held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

It’s all joy as she has been offered admission into the School of Medicine, Harvard University to persue her childhood dream programme.

She secured the admission following her outstanding performances in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). She had 8As in the 2021 WASSCE and another 8As in the NOV/DEC when she was in Senior High School form two (2) at KETASCO.

Earlier, Francisca Lamini has disclosed her wish to be enrolled into either the University of Ghana (UG) or the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Reports indicated that, she was earlier given admission into the University of Ghana (UG) Medical School. But, in the latest news, it has been confirmed by the National Science and Maths Quiz Secretariat that, Francisca Lamini has been offered admission to the Harvard Medical School.

Her childhood dream has come to pass as she gained admission into the Harvard Medical School to become a Medical Doctor.

Francisca Lamini of Keta SHTS becomes first female to make it to NSMQ finals in the last 8 years

Congratulations Francisca Lamini, we are proud of your achievements.