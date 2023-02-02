41 minutes ago

Nsoatreman FC handed Berekum Chelsea their sixth loss of the season as they beat them 2-1 at Nana Amoah Koramansah II Stadium. The newly promoted side scored two quick fire goals in the 50th and 52nd minute of the game through Stephen Diyou scored and Kwabena Danful.

Premier League top scorer Mezack Afriyie pulled one back in the 60th minute - his 8th goal of the season to reduce the deficit.

Tamale City picked a valuable point on the road as they held FC Samartex 1996 to a goalless draw Nsenkyire Park.

In Kumasi – Medeama SC recovered from their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak to beat King Faisal 3-2 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium. King Faisal took the lead through Abdul Latif in the 14th but his goal was cancelled by Nurudeen Abdulai in the 23rd minute.

The mauves and yellows went ahead in the 27th minute after Vincent Atinga expertly converted from the spot for Medeama. Back from recess, captain Kwesi Donsu increased the tally for the visitors before Joseph Gordon pulled one back for King Faisal in the five-goal thriller.