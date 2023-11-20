6 hours ago

The General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, strongly refutes any claims of provocation from their side that might have justified the shocking outbreak of violence by Bofoakwa Tano's fans.

After the match, chaos ensued as Bofoakwa Tano supporters engaged in violent behavior, assaulting Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu, throwing objects at players, and forcing match officials to seek refuge in a room.

In response to this reprehensible incident, the Ghana Football Association swiftly took action by imposing a temporary ban on Bofoakwa Tano from using their home venue, the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, stated, "At the end of regulation time 90 minutes, nobody scored the game itself, there was no incident that would warrant violence.

I think the expectation from the home fans was so much, and by all means, they should get a goal in the game."

He further explained, "If you notice a player will just fall in the 18-yard box, then everybody at the stadium will be calling for a penalty.

The referee was very close to the action spots. These are some of the things that didn't sit well with the fans who assumed that the referee cheated them."