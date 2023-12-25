1 hour ago

Stephen Diyou's decisive goal in the 53rd minute propelled Nsoatreman to a 1-0 triumph over Aduana Stars in the Ghanaian top-tier League.

The enthralling league match unfolded at the Nana Koronmansah Park, and Diyou's well-timed strike secured the vital three points for Nsoatreman.

This crucial victory propels Nsoatreman to the 3rd position in the league standings with 27 points from 16 matches.

The impressive win also places them two points clear at the top of the table, highlighting their prowess in the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Aduana Stars, who held the overnight leadership, have now slipped to the 2nd position following their defeat against the resilient 'Efiri Tete Amanaso.'

This loss marks Aduana Stars' seventh in the league this season, presenting a setback in their campaign.

Nsoatreman, enjoying a stellar run with eight wins in the Premier League, looks forward to maintaining their impressive form as they prepare to face Dreams FC in the new year.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars will be eager to bounce back from this setback as they host an upcoming fixture.

The anticipation builds as both teams navigate their league journey, with Nsoatreman set to face Nations FC on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

The clash will be a test of resilience and skill as these teams strive to make their mark in the competitive Ghanaian top-flight league.