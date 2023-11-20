35 minutes ago

The Ghana Premier League encounter between Bofoakwa Tano and Nsoatreman FC turned violent as fans attacked the coach and players of Nsoatreman FC, including coach Maxwell Konadu.

The incident occurred at the Sunyani Coronation Park following the match, which ended in a goalless draw.

Reports indicate that supporters of Bofoakwa Tano displayed unsporting behavior, assaulting match officials, players, and coach Maxwell Konadu.

The violent incident led to the coach being rushed to the hospital for medical attention. However, he has since been treated, discharged, and is now on his way with the team to Nsoatre.

The Ghana Football Association and relevant authorities are expected to investigate the incident, and appropriate actions may be taken against those involved in the violence.

This unfortunate event highlights the need for increased security measures and fan education to prevent such incidents in football matches.