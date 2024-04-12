1 hour ago

Maxwell Konadu, coach of Nsoatreman FC, believes that Asante Kotoko's recent struggles go beyond coaching, emphasizing the players' lack of confidence as a significant factor.

In their recent 2-1 victory over Kotoko, Abdul Manaf Umar Gumah and Abdul Rahman Mohammed scored for Nsoatreman FC, while Shadrach Addo equalized for Kotoko before halftime.

Konadu, a former player and coach of Kotoko, stressed that the players' fear and lack of character on the field are contributing to the team's poor performance.

"I don't believe it is a coaching issue. When the players play, it is clear that they are afraid," Konadu remarked, highlighting the players' need for support from fans and the media during this critical period.

He urged supporters to rally behind the team and refrain from adding unnecessary pressure, emphasizing that the players require encouragement to regain confidence and perform at their best.

"This is the critical moment for the players to have the support of the media and fans. Much pressure from these stakeholders will not help matters," Konadu stated, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity within the club.

Konadu's insights shed light on the challenges facing Kotoko and underscore the need for collective support to help the players overcome their current struggles and return to winning ways.