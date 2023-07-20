42 minutes ago

Nsoatreman FC, a Ghana Premier League side, has made a significant addition to their team by appointing Eric Alagidede as their new General Manager.

Known for his hard work in football administration, Alagidede will officially assume his new role on Monday, July 24, signaling the beginning of an exciting chapter in his career.

With a wealth of experience in football administration, Alagidede is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient running of Nsoatreman FC.

He has a successful track record, having previously served as the Chief Executive of Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club, a second-division team, and as the Communication Manager of Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.

His dynamic and professional approach in these positions has earned him praise from various quarters, including his new employers at Nsoatreman FC.

The official unveiling ceremony of Eric Alagidede as the General Manager of Nsoatreman FC is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 23.

During this event, the club will also introduce its new head coach, Maxwell Konadu, to enthusiastic supporters.

This dual celebration promises to mark an exciting new phase for the Ghanaian top-flight league club, as they prepare for a successful and promising future under the guidance of their newly appointed General Manager and head coach.