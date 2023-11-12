1 hour ago

In a bid to return to winning ways, high-flying Nsoatreman FC secured a convincing 2-0 win over Real Tamale United.

The victory came after Nsoatreman FC experienced consecutive defeats against Accra Great Olympics and Medeama SC, adding significance to the three points earned in this fixture.

The breakthrough occurred in the 23rd minute when Mohammed Abdul Rahaman found the back of the net, providing his team with a well-deserved lead.

As the match progressed, Abdul Manaf Umar sealed the victory with a second goal right at the stroke of full time, securing a crucial win for Maxwell Konadu's side.

This triumph propels Nsoatreman FC back on track, offering a positive response to their recent setbacks.

The team's resilience and ability to secure a clean sheet will serve as a morale booster for upcoming challenges in the league.