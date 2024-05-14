2 hours ago

Maxwell Konadu, the manager of Nsoatreman FC, has attributed his team's advancement to the final of the MTN FA Cup to the exceptional performance of their defenders.

Nsoatreman FC secured a 2-1 victory over Legon Cities FC in the semi-finals, with Konadu emphasizing the importance of his players' mindset and their resolute defensive display.

Speaking on Onua FM, Konadu underscored the determination of his squad to "achieve something for ourselves," which propelled them past the challenge posed by Legon Cities.

He also recognized the significance of a rigorous pre-season regimen in preparing the team for success.

Konadu modestly acknowledged that while his team may not possess extraordinary qualities, their defenders demonstrated exceptional skill in effectively managing the game situation.

Despite Legon Cities' attempts to mount a comeback following first-half goals from Foster Apertorgbor and Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Nsoatreman's defense stood firm, securing the victory.

Looking forward to the final against Bofoakwa Tano FC, Konadu expressed contentment with his team's performance and reiterated their goal of clinching the championship.