3 hours ago

Premier League new boys Nsoatreman FC will host champions Asante Kotoko at Nana Konamansah Park on Saturday.

Their first leg encounter ended 2-1 in favor of Asante Kotoko with Stephen Amankona and Isaac Oppong scoring for the Porcupines while Philip Ofori netted for the visitors. Nsoatreman FC sits in 12th place in the log with 23 points and have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five games.

Champions Asante Kotoko are third in the League table with 27 points having won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches.

The Porcupines have boosted their team with Matheus Medieros De Souza, Rashid Nortey and Mohammed Alhassan while Enock Morison, Steven Mukwala Desse, George Mfegue and Danlad Ibrahim are all available for selection.

Nsoatreman FC signed former AshantiGold forward Mark Agyekum to shore up their attack and he is expected to compliment the likes of Ushau Abu, Steven Diyou, Emmanuel Kotei, Walid Fuseini and Baba Mahama.

The League have yet to win a game in the Brong Ahafo Region thus far having drawn against Aduana FC and lost to Bechem United in the first round of the season. They head into the match fresh from a 2-0 loss to Dreams FC at the theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

The defeated further deepen the cracks in the team denting their title aspirations as they fell five points behind leaders Aduana FC. Nsoatreman FC are very strong at home despite losing 1-0 to Accra Hearts of Oak in the first round of the campaign.

The game which is scheduled for 3pm kick off will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Still on Saturday - Accra Lions will face bottom placed Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports stadium.

Kotoku Royals lost 13 times in the first round of the League and sit at the base of the table with 10 points having won three, drawn one and lost thirteen of their first seventeen matches of the season.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favor of Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Stadium. Accra Lions have 27 points and are 6th in the League table with two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five matches.