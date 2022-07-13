20 minutes ago

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC has announced a reconstituted board of directors and also the management team of the club.

The team which is owned by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah has a lot of prominent politicians on its board.

The Minister who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West has been named as the Executive Board Chairman/ President of the club.

Other members of the board are the majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and MP for Suame, Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu, MP for Ododiodio, and former Sports Minister, Hon Nii Lantey Vanderpoye is also a member.

Another MP on the club's board is MP for EFFIA Constituency, Hon Joseph Cudjoe.

Other members of the board include; Mr. Abu James, Mrs. Agens Foriwaa, Mr. Aziz Abubakar, Mr. Kingsley Antwi, Mr George Ampaabeng Kyeremeh (Abuja).

The management team of the club is headed by Major Kwame Baah as the CEO with his deputy being Ansu Febri with Ubaidu Alhassan being the operations manager and Joel Gyempe being in charge of media relations.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: