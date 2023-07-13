1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC is set to appoint former Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu as their new coach in the coming days.

The former Kotoko trainer has departed Legon Cities after helping the club avoid relegation in what was a very difficult season.

Legon Cities, once known for their professionalism and display of affluence, are reportedly struggling with financial difficulties, owing players and staff several months of salary arrears.

The club's financial woes have raised discontent among staff and players, with many seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Konadu's relationship with the club's hierarchy is believed to be strained, particularly in relation to the club's transfer activity.

During his tenure, Konadu led Legon Cities FC to a commendable finish in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The team showed improvement under his leadership, ending the campaign in 9th place on the league table.

Kondau replaces coach Mumuni Abubakari who guided the Bono club to 13th in the Ghana Premier League in the 2022/23 season.

Mumuni Abubakari has been sent to the Nsoatreman United youth set up where he will help with youth development.

Maxwell Konadu has in the past coached Asante Kotoko, the defunct Wa All Stars and has been assistant coach of the Black Stars in the past.