betPawa Premier League side Nsoatreman FC have beefed up their squad ahead of their fight against relegation in the domestic league.

The Bono-based side have added talented WAFA midfielder McDennis Eli Dotse to their ranks.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a defensive midfielder, McDennis Eli Dotse, formerly of King Faisal FC and WAFA SC on a two (2) year deal. Welcome to the #amanaso family,” the club has announced.

He joins his new club having signed a two-year contract with the club and is expected to feature prominently in the plans of the club as they seek Premier League survival.

Nsoatreman is currently placed 14th on the league table with three points above the relegation zone.

Eli Dosti has some Premier League experience having played for King Faisal and WAFA SC in the past.