3 hours ago

Nsoatreman FC showcased another exceptional performance on Matchday 7 of the betPawa Premier League as they surprised Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Berekum Chelsea, seeking to recover from their 2-0 loss to Bechem United the previous weekend, returned to their favored ground in hopes of getting back to their winning ways.

Chelsea initiated the game with an impressive start, generating scoring opportunities and dominating possession. However, Nsoatreman FC demonstrated resilience in defense, effectively thwarting their opponent's advances.

In the 32nd minute, Eric Osei Bonsu secured the lone goal of the match, providing his team with all three points.

With this victory, Nsoatreman FC maintains its position at the top of the league table with 13 points, while Berekum Chelsea falls to the 14th spot with 7 points.