5 hours ago

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released PIN Codes for 12,594 eligible final-year Ghanaian Nursing Trainees from 107 accredited Nursing Training Institutions to enable them to enrol for their national service for the 2023/2024 service year.

All qualified trainees are entreated to log onto the scheme’s website www.nss.gov.gh and go through the required process to activate the enrolment process.

The management of the scheme in a release further urged all applicants to personally complete the enrolment process for the avoidance of errors that may subsequently affect processing for their deployment.

Closing date for the registration is Friday, June 9, 2023.

The National Service programme is a compulsory one-year service required of all citizens of Ghana who are 18 years and above, at the time of deployment.

Source: citifmonline