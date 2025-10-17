25 minutes ago

Former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware, are set to appear in court today, Friday, October 17, 2025, to face charges of alleged financial misconduct involving several millions of cedis.

Mr. Assibey Antwi has been charged with 14 counts, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and money laundering, offences under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Prosecutors allege that during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025, he authorised payments to more than 60,000 ghost national service personnel, leading to the loss of substantial state funds.

His deputy, Gifty Oware, also faces multiple charges, including stealing, money laundering, and abuse of office. The Attorney-General’s Department accuses her of misappropriating GH¢38.46 million between February 2022 and March 2024 while supervising finance, audit, and procurement.

According to court documents, Ms. Oware allegedly diverted GH¢31.5 million from a loan facility meant to support national service personnel into the account of her private company, Blocks of Life Consult, under the pretext of supplying goods on a hire-purchase arrangement.