3 hours ago

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has assured that measures are being put in place to prevent overcrowding at the various registration centres across the country, following the release of the postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.

The Scheme, on Saturday, June 10, released the postings for personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.

Ahead of validation and registration, the acting director of corporate affairs at the Scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior, indicated that plans have already been made to reduce traffic at various registration centres.

“I must say that with this number, we will not be expecting huge numbers at the registration centres, so there should not be any traffic. It is usually when we post the main service personnel from tertiary institutions, and we are talking about over 150,000 or so, that is when we sometimes have traffic, but with these numbers, it is not likely that we will have traffic at the various registration centres.”

Regional validation and registration will begin on Monday, June 12, 2023, and end on Friday, June 30, 2023, at all centres across the country.

Deployed nurses have also been directed to begin their mandatory national service on Monday, July 3, 2023, after the completion of their validation and registration process.

Source: citifmonline