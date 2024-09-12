1 hour ago

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has issued a strong warning against individuals attempting to influence service postings through illegal payments.

This follows the release of postings for 106,223 university graduates for the 2024-2025 service year.

In an interview with JoyNews, Armstrong Essah, Director of Corporate Affairs for the NSS, emphasized the Scheme’s commitment to cracking down on “special postings,” a term used to describe postings influenced by illegal payments.

“It is illegal for anybody to pay money to influence posting. The service, or the posting, doesn’t come at a fee. Paying someone to secure a specific posting or accepting money to influence a posting is unlawful,” he stated in a public address.

Mr Essah further warned that both parties involved in such illegal activities will be held accountable.

“It is also illegal for anyone to accept money from anybody with the hope of securing a favourable posting. Management and relevant authorities have taken notice of these claims, and with the 2024-2025 postings, we have put in place measures to disincentivise the public from engaging in this act.

“Anyone found guilty of giving or receiving money in exchange for influencing postings will be dealt with according to the law,” he warned.

The NSS, in collaboration with security agencies, has developed a joint effort to monitor and prevent such illegal activities.

Mr Essah urged the public to refrain from engaging in these practices, noting that they undermine the fairness of the service scheme.

“We want to caution the public to refrain from engaging in this act. It is completely unacceptable,” he added.

The National Service Scheme has deployed 106,223 service personnel to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2024/25 service year.

All deployed personnel are required to follow the validation and registration procedures.

Validation and registration at all regional centres nationwide will commence on Thursday, September 12, and end on Monday, September 30, 2024, with the service beginning on October 1, 2024.