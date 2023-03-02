8 minutes ago

Teenage sensation Ade Kwoffie is courting interests from super agents and clubs abroad eventhough the youngster is yet to make his Betpawa Premier League debut.

The young prodigy joined Nsoatreman FC on deadline day and has already been invited to the national U-17 trials.

Kwoffie is a dynamic midfielder who excellently combines close control and trickery when dribbling past defenders.

Ade also boasts of imperious vision which is highly demonstrated in his quality passing range either going long or short.

His lightening pace is another attribute that terrifies defenders whenever he is running at them.

Kwoffie is tipped for greatness and it's no surprise he is already attracting interests from Europe.

Ade Kwoffie is likely to make his Betpawa Premier league bow on Sunday against Kotoku Royals.