2 hours ago

Dozens of military officers had to flee for their lives following a clash with residents of Ntobroso in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

An eye witness of the incident who called himself as Francis, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma, explained that the military personnel, numbering over twelve “stormed the community Wednesday morning and burnt some excavators which were stationed in the community”.

According to the eye witness, the soldiers while burning the excavators torched some nearby structures.

The eye witness added that the situation enraged the residents which made them clash with the soldiers.

According to reports, the soldiers had to run for their lives after they realize the situation had gotten out of hands.