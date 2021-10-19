1 hour ago

Ghanaian center back Nuhu Musa was in action over the weekend for his Swiss side St Gallen in their win against Servette in the Swiss Super League game.

The Ghanaian defender lasted the entire duration of the game and impressed as his side romped to 2-1 win over their opponents on Sunday.

St Gallen the home side started the game on a good note and their dominance paid off in the 35th minute with Swiss born Ghanaian Kwaku Duah the scorer of the goal.

There were not the only Ghanaian players who played on Sunday for St Gallen as Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence At-Zigi was also in post for the home side.

In the second half Servette pushed for the equalizer and it came very late in the game with five minutes left with Steve Rouiller the goal scorer.

The home side stole all the three points very late in the game in added time of the 90th minute with Jeremy Guillemenot the goalscorer.