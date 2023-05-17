4 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has ruled for investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas to be unmasked and identified in chambers by former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi, in the criminal case brought against the former GFA boss.

This is supposed to be done any time the case is heard before Anas testifies in open court.

The former GFA boss is facing charges of fraud and corruption.

This is a result of offences he is said to have committed which were captured in the Number 12 documentary of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas where he was captured allegedly collecting cash and gifts and engaged in influence peddling.

The High Court in Accra had earlier granted an application by the state for Anas to testify in chambers.

Lawyers of Kwesi Nyantakyi however filed a certiorari application at the Supreme Court to quash the decision of the High Court.

The Supreme Court granted the defendant’s application on grounds that the case ought to have been initiated with a formal application and not an oral application.

But when the case was called today, Wednesday, for a ruling on another application on Anas Aremeyaw Anas testifying in camera, the judge granted the application in parts.

Per the ruling, Kwesi Nyantakyi will identify Anas Aremeyaw Anas in chambers without his mask while Anas Aremeyaw Anas will testify in open court with his mask disguising his identity.

According to the court, Kwesi Nyantakyi will always be allowed to identify Anas Aremeyaw Anas in chambers anytime Anas testifies.

The journalist, whose investigation led to Nyantakyi resigning from several football posts, had earlier claimed his life would be in danger if he testifies in court.

Ahmed Suale was the key witness in the case, and after he was killed, Anas volunteered to testify in his stead.

In June 2018, the former member of Fifa’s executive council was filmed taking $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter in a film captured by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which was aired by BBC Africa’s investigations unit, Africa Eye.

Nyantakyi was pictured placing the “shopping money” into a black plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He later agreed to what he believed to be a sponsorship deal for the Ghana FA, which he had presided over since 2005. The bogus deal, invented by the reporters, would have enabled millions of dollars in commission to be paid to a company controlled by him.

This cost him his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Source: citifmonline