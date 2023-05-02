5 hours ago

The family of a 25-year-old woman, Eunice Armeh Narh who was allegedly killed by her husband at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region is demanding justice.

The alleged culprit is said to have inflicted machete wounds on the 25-year-old who attempted to serve him with a letter from legal aid to take custody of their 3-year-old son.

It was a solemn scene at the family house of the deceased at the time Citi News visited.

Friends and relatives were trooping in to the house to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

According to the family, the couple had been married for 4 years with two children, a 3-year-old son and a one and half-year-old daughter.

She is said to have moved in with his stepfather in recent times with the children following years of domestic abuse from her husband, Isaac Newton Kumah.

The husband who was unhappy with the situation is reported to have taken custody of their 3-year-old son but consistently left him in the care of others.

Father of the deceased, Michael Teye Narh in an interview with Citi News explained, “On Friday, April 28, I went there in the afternoon where the husband ushered me into his house. He asked me why I didn’t call him before visiting. I told him I just decided to visit. My daughter called me because I had told her of my visit to her husband’s house”.

“He objected when I told him that my daughter and her mother will be coming around. I told my daughter to come around because the husband was around. He stepped out and met them, not knowing he went to his car and pulled a metal indicating that he was even ready to kill my daughter anywhere he sees her. We were all talking, her stepfather and mother were around, and unexpectedly he just hit my daughter, and she died instantly while she was carrying their child”.

Stepfather of the deceased, Ebenezer Dwomoh narrowly escaped death after the culprit slashed his head with a machete.

He is thus calling for justice to be served for his stepdaughter.

“He attempted to slash me with the machete, but I rushed on him, so the impact was minimal, else he would have killed me just like he killed my stepdaughter. We cannot take the laws into our hands, we want justice to be served. He cannot just kill someone and go scot-free,” he said.

Some of the family members blamed the Domestic Violence and Victim Unit (DOVVSU) of the Nungua branch for failing to settle an initial complaint of abuse brought against Isaac Newton.

Acting family head to the deceased, Collins Agyei also called on the police to expedite action on the matter.

“We want justice to prevail, we are calling on the police to expedite action on the matter, we want them to urgently release the body to us for burial,” he appealed.

Source: citifmonline