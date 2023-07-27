3 hours ago

The Ghana Nurse and Midwife Trainees’ Association (GNMTA) is urgently calling on the government to address the critical matter of their unpaid allowances which span a period of over a year.

The Association says the prolonged delay has exacerbated the hardships faced by the trainees who depend on these allowances for their education and well-being.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Association, Pascal Adumbisa, said it is imperative that the government swiftly addresses their issues as the situation is taking a toll on them.

“For over a year now, midwives and nurses have not received their allowances. We received an allowance in March. That was for three months and these three months that came in March were for 2022, not 2023. 2021, they made payments for September, October and November but June and December for 2021 were not paid, that is for those who just completed.”

“And then for the current trainees who are on campus, the three months that was paid was supposed to be for 2022 and the whole of 2022 they have not been paid except for these three months. The allowance for trainee nurses and midwives supports them in their clinical field. Without these monies, there will be a lot of burden and constraints on the trainee nurses ad midwives and even those who have completed to fend for themselves. The trainee nurses and midwives contribute about 40 % of health duty to this country so this is their right,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline