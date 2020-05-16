3 hours ago

The Nurses and Midwifery Council (NMC)has commenced investigations into the conduct of an unnamed Nurse whose twerking video has went viral on social media.

A video of a nurse in her noble nursing uniform went viral on social media some days ago which got a number of Ghanaians talking considering the fact that the lady in question was a nurse and the video put the noble profession in a bad light.

Reacting to the video which has been described as sexually explicit, the Nurses and midwifery council in a statement condemned unequivocally the conduct of the said nurse; a conduct which is strange and an affront to the noble profession.

According to the Council, although the identity of the Nurse in question is not known yet, the issue has been referred to the Disciplinary Department for investigations to begin to identify the Nurse in question and proffer the needed sanctions on her.

The Council sent a note of caution to all nurses to desist from actions which are against their profession’s regulations because it will not hesitate in sanctioning them when they go wrong.

Credit: mynewsgh