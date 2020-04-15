14 minutes ago

The Kintampo Campus of the Martin Luther King Nursing Training College has donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly to support the fight against the COVID-19.

These include 1,000 pieces of nose masks, packs of tissue paper and theatre gowns meant for distribution to frontline health workers, police personnel and journalists in the Municipality and the Kintampo South District.

Mr Ishaq Alhassan, the Principal of the School, pledged to place its equipment and facilities at the disposal of the frontline healthcare providers as well as offer voluntary services to the public by its staff and student nurses.

He called on all to heed to the advice by the experts to prevent contracting the disease, for instance through frequent handwashing with soap under running water, social distancing and observing respiratory hygiene.

He urged the public to avoid behaviours likely to spread the disease to ensure the country won the battle sooner than later.

Mr Michael Sarkodie, the Kintampo North Municipal Chief Executive, thanked the School for the support and asked the people to cooperate with the Government in its efforts at stopping the spread of the virus.