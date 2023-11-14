3 hours ago

Medeama SC's Nurudeen Abdulai and Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku Replace Abdul Mumin and KamalDeen Sulemana in Black Stars Squad for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In a last-minute adjustment to the squad, Medeama SC defender Nurudeen Abdulai and Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been called up to replace Abdul Mumin and KamalDeen Sulemana for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Initially named in the 25-man squad, KamalDeen Sulemana and Abdul Mumin have withdrawn, paving the way for Nurudeen Abdulai and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to join the team as they prepare for the crucial double-header.

The Black Stars commenced their training camp in Accra on Monday and are set to relocate to Kumasi to intensify their preparations for the first World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.

After the clash with Madagascar, Ghana will face Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, as they aim to secure vital points on the road to the FIFA World Cup.